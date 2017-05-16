Pasco’s Robinson Elementary doors locked due to police activity

The outside doors of Virgie Robinson Elementary School were locked for roughly 15 minutes Tuesday afternoon.
Pasco police responded to a domestic violence incident within a block of the school, Pasco Police Sgt. Scott Warren said. Officers on the scene said the suspect had a knife.
In response the suspect potentially fleeing the home, officers contacted the district at roughly 2:20 p.m, and requested they lock the outside doors.
The man was taken into custody about 15 minutes later and the lock out was lifted.
Comments