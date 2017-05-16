Police contacted the Pasco School District about activity occuring near Virgie Robinson Elementary Tuesday afternoon.
May 16, 2017

Pasco’s Robinson Elementary doors locked due to police activity

By Cameron Probert

The outside doors of Virgie Robinson Elementary School were locked for roughly 15 minutes Tuesday afternoon.

Pasco police responded to a domestic violence incident within a block of the school, Pasco Police Sgt. Scott Warren said. Officers on the scene said the suspect had a knife.

In response the suspect potentially fleeing the home, officers contacted the district at roughly 2:20 p.m, and requested they lock the outside doors.

The man was taken into custody about 15 minutes later and the lock out was lifted.

