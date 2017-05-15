Week in photos May 14-20, 2017

May 15, 2017 - Aleeah Farrah, 10, of Pasco, has brittle bone disease. But that hasn’t stopped her from being an adventurous girl. She just earned her black belt in tae kwon do. Here, she’s shown practicing in her back yard with her father, George Farrah.
May 15, 2017 - Aleeah Farrah, 10, of Pasco, started Tae Kwon Do a few years ago. after a friend at school showed her some moves. “She was really good right off the bat,” says Mariah Brush, who works at Pacific Kicks in Kennewick, where Aleeah trains.
May 14, 2017 - Some 53 truckloads of sand and soil have been used to fill a breach in a Hanford tunnel storing equipment with high levels of radioactive contamination. The tunnel is expected to be covered with plastic in the coming week.
May 14, 2017 - Dawn Johnson (left) shows Mary Frances Lembo around the garden of her Richland home. Lembo has agreed to be part a kidney paired donation program, in which non-matching pairs like Johnson and Lembo are linked with other non-matching pairs. Being part of the program hopefully will shorten Johnson’s kidney transplant wait time.
May 14, 2017 - The Kennewick Parks Department is making plans to replace the Playground of Dreams with modern equipment, citing the aging structure and lack of amenities for kids with disabilities.
May 14, 2017 - Gary Harting of Burbank measures a pole on one of the climbing toys under construction of the original Playground of Dreams in September 1999 at the east end of Columbia Park in Kennewick. About 1,000 people showed up for the first day of construction.
May 14, 2017 - The Walla Walla Blue Devils beat Gonzaga Prep 3-2 on Saturday to win the 4A regional baseball title at Gesa Stadium in Pasco. It was their first regional title since 2015.
