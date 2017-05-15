Free kids’ fishing derby at McNary Dam on Columbia

Children will compete to catch rainbow trout in a free fishing derby Saturday at the McNary Dam on the Columbia River.
Fish in the Fountain and Experimental Ponds in the nature area at the dam have been tagged with prizes for anglers ages 12 and younger.
The derby is 10 a.m. to noon and then the ponds will reopen for public fishing. The event is organized by the Army Corps and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.
To get there, drive one mile east of Umatilla on Highway 730 on the south side of the river and turn north onto McNary Dam Road.
