Rain, maybe a thunderstorm early this week in Tri-Cities

About a quarter inch of rain and possibly some small hail are forecast for the Tri-Cities Monday night through Tuesday night, according to the National Weather Service.
The chance of rain is 90 percent Monday night, decreasing to 70 percent Tuesday and 30 percent Tuesday night.
A thunderstorm is possible Tuesday afternoon. Any hail should be small, according to the weather service.
The storm system will come with spring winds. Gusts up to 28 mph are predicted Tuesday and Tuesday night.
Wednesday should be dry, but cloudy, with the storm passing to leave sunny days Thursday through the weekend, according to the weather service.
Comments