Tri-City restaurant inspectors focus on Circle Ks, Subways, Fred Meyers

Tri-City restaurant inspectors focused on some franchises during a recent round of inspections.
Inspectors called on five Circle Ks, three Subways, two Albertsons grocery stores and both Tri-City Fred Meyers for routine inspections conducted at every food retailer each year.
They evaluate food service operations for cleanliness, as well as food safety protocols to minimize food-borne illnesses.
In all, five establishments in this week’s batch received perfect scores, earning no points for either the serious Red violations or less serious Blue ones.
Establishments are evaluated on a 418-point scale. Those earning 25 or more points on routine inspections are subject to re-inspection while those earning 10 or more points on a re-inspection face additional checks.
Eight businesses inspected faced re-inspection.
Past inspections can be viewed at www.bfhd.wa.gov/food/index.php.
Direct questions concerning reports to the health district at 509-460-4205,
Establishments to be re-inspected
Albertsons Deli, 5024 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, April 28, routine (30 Red, 0 Blue)
Notes: Improper cooking temperatures, improper cold holding.
Columbia River Catering & Co., 50 Comstock, Richland, April 20, routine (35 Red, 17 Blue)
Notes: Improper cooking procedures, improper cold holding, consumer advisory lacks disclosure statement.
Double Dragon, 3107 W. Clearwater Ave., April 27, routine (45 Red, 15 Blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, improper hand washing, no soap at hand sink, improper cold holding.
DQ Grill & Chill, 2815 W. Second Ave., Kennewick, April 25, routine (30 Red, 0 Blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, improper hot holding.
Finley General Store, April 27, first follow-up to March 27 routine (10 Red, 0 Blue)
Note: Hand wash sink blocked.
Subway, 93 Gage Blvd., Richland, April 24, routine (35 Red, 2 Blue)
Notes: Improper hot and cold holding.
Subway, 6607 W. Canal Drive, Kennewick, routine, April 27 (110 Red, 2 Blue), April 28 follow-up (0 Red, 0 Blue)
Notes from April 27: Person in charge unable to answer food safety questions, food worker cards not 100 percent, improper hand washing, improper cooling procedures, improper hot holding, room temperature storage.
Water2Wine Cruises LLC, 4580 Columbia Point Drive, Richland, April 20, routine (45 Red, 7 Blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, improperly discarding leftover food, improper cooling procedures, menu board lacks consumer advisory.
Establishments not needing re-inspection
AFC Sushi, 2800 W. 10th Ave., Kennewick, April 24, first follow-up to March 23 routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
Albertsons, 5024 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, April 28, routine, Bakery, (0 Red, 0 Blue), Meat (0 Red, 0 Blue), Store (10 Red, 0 Blue)
Between the Buns, 711 N. Center Parkway, Kennewick, April 28, routine (5 Red, 0 Blue)
Circle K, 12231 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, April 25, routine, Restaurant (10 Red, 0 Blue), Store (5 Red, 0 Blue)
Circle K, 590 Gage Blvd., Richland, April 24, routine, (5 Red, 2 Blue)
Circle K, 7707 W. Deschutes Ave., Kennewick, April 24, routine (5 Red, 5 Blue).
Circle K, 1915 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, April 27, routine (15 Red, 5 Blue)
Circle K, 6006 Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, April 24, routine (5 Red, 2 Blue)
Columbia Point Cafe, 225 Columbia Point Drive, Richland, April 20, routine (20 Red, 5 Blue)
Fred Meyer, 2811 W. 10th Ave., Kennewick, April 24, first follow-up to March 23 routine, Deli (0 Red, 0 Blue), Produce (5 Red, 0 Blue).
Fred Meyer, 101 Wellsian Way, Richland, April 18, routine, Deli (20 Red, 5 Blue), Meat (10 Red, 0 Blue).
Hubby’s Pizza, 346 W. Columbia Drive, Kennewick, April 25, routine (10 Red, 0 Blue), (10 Red, 0 Blue)
Jimmy Johns, 7530 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, April 27, routine (15 Red, 0 Blue)
Kagen Coffee & Crepes, 270 Williams Blvd., Richland, April 17, routine (10 Red, 0 Blue)
Longbranch Bar-N-Grill, 23006 E. SR 397, Kennewick, April 24, routine (5 Red, 0 Blue)
Pizza Hut, 7605 W. Deschutes Ave., Kennewick, April 24, routine (5 Red, 0 Blue)
Royal Gasoline, DBA Jet Mart Conoco, 1001 N. Volland St., Kennewick, April 25, routine (5 Red, 2 Blue)
S & S Petroleum, 5208 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, April 25, routine (5 Red, 0 Blue)
S & S Petroleum, 1811 Leslie Road, Richland, April 24, routine (5 Red, 0 Blue)
Subway, 7504 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, April 24, routine (5 Red, 0 Blue)
The Ciao Wagon, 357 Port Ave., Prosser, April 22, routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
Tristin’s Heaven on the Go, 5405 W. Metaline Ave., Kennewick, April 25, routine (5 Red, 10 Blue)
Yogurt Beach, 910 S. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, April 27, routine (5 Red, 0 Blue)
