Two hurt in Highway 395 wreck in Pasco

Two young people were hurt Sunday in a one-car wreck on Highway 395 in Pasco.
Audel Gutierrez-Cisneros, 22, of Othello, was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland, along with a 15-year-old male passenger, the Washington State Patrol reported.
Updates on their conditions weren’t immediately available.
Gutierrez-Cisneros was driving a 1991 Ford Mustang south on the highway at 2:40 p.m. when he failed to negotiate a lane change and the car rolled, the state patrol said.
The cause is under investigation.
