Little girl, mighty heart — bone condition doesn’t stop her from earning black belt

It’s not hard to think of words to describe Aleeah Farrah.
Hard-working. Determined. Diligent. Fierce.
So very fierce.
The 10-year-old Pasco girl was born with a condition that makes her bones more fragile than normal. She’s endured several breaks over the years.
But Aleeah also was born with a spirit of adventure, an inner steel and a heart that won’t quit.
A couple weeks back, she did something special — something that’s hard to do even when you’re not facing an extra hurdle: She earned her black belt in Tae Kwon Do.
“It was very cool,” said Aleeah, who trained for years to make it happen.
The daughter of George and Brandi Farrah was born with osteogenesis imperfecta, also known as brittle bone disease.
She has Type 1, which is the mildest and most common form. It means her bones are more prone to break, especially during times when she’s growing.
She had her first break before she was a year old. Brandi Farrah noticed her daughter was favoring one leg. It turned out that was because of a fracture in the other.
Brandi saved the cast. It’s pink and tiny — so small it can fit in her purse.
Aleeah’s diagnosis came as a shock, Brandi said, noting neither she nor her husband were familiar with osteogenesis imperfecta before their little girl came along.
Their three older children — sons Jaxon, Jaden and Sterling — don’t have it.
But the parents educated themselves, connected with other families dealing with the condition and found good health care providers for Aleeah.
The little girl now is thriving. She’s a fourth-grader at Liberty Christian School in Richland.
She loves the outdoors and exploring, and also reading and makeup and hair. Right now, the ends of her dark, flowing mane are colored a bright reddish-pink.
Aleeah also loves Tae Kwon Do. She started a few years ago, after a friend at school showed her some moves.
At first, her parents weren’t sure about her trying it out. But it became clear it was a perfect fit.
“She was really good right off the bat,” said Mariah Brush, who works at Pacific Kicks in Kennewick, where Aleeah trains.
Joe Mockler, another one of Aleeah’s instructors, described the girl as a natural. She’s a joy to work with, he said.
“She’s always cheerful. She works hard and her smile never goes away. She’s very determined, outgoing, focused. I don’t think anything is going to stop her,” Mockler said.
The instructors at Pacific Kicks all know about Aleeah’s condition, and they make sure she stays safe.
But she doesn’t get any shortcuts. She trains hard, multiple days a week, putting in the practice and the sweat.
She loves it. “I like the forms, and the techniques that we do — the new ones we learn. And I like all my friends there,” Aleeah said.
From Tae Kwon Do, she’s gained strength, flexibility, confidence and leadership skills, she said.
When she finished her testing and qualified for the first-degree black belt — it felt really good, she said.
Brandi Farrah said she and her husband didn’t want their daughter to miss out.
“We never wanted her to be limited or to be treated like she was different. We wanted her to set her own goals and achieve what she could achieve,” Brandi said. “This was huge.”
Aleeah has never suffered any serious injuries in Tae Kwon Do. And she doesn’t have any plans to rest on her laurels.
She’ll keep attending Pacific Kicks. She’s also hoping to add soccer to her busy schedule, although her parents aren’t yet sure about that.
Brandi said it’s been fun to watch her daughter go after her goals and succeed. “She’s little, but she’s a firecracker,” the mother said.
Aleeah said she likes to be active. And a lot can happen when “you work hard and don’t give up.”
Sara Schilling: 509-582-1529, @SaraTCHerald
