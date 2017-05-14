Local

May 14, 2017 5:46 PM

VA2K Walk–n-Roll veterans event set for May 17

Tri-City Herald

The 7th annual VA2K Walk-n-Roll is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Walla Walla VA Medical Center.

The event is to promote wellness, and participants are encouraged to bring donations. The center will bring its mobile van to provide counseling support and services for veterans and families.

Activities will include a trivia contest, scavenger hunt and photo booth.

Weather permitting, cars from the Historical Auto Club and the Blue Mountain Corvette Club will there, along with some veteran motorcycle groups. For more information, contact Linda Wondra at 509-525-5200.

