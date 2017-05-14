TEDxRichland organizers seeking speakers with ‘ideas worth spreading’

When Kim Kessler heard a TEDx conference was coming to the Tri-Cities, she wasted no time in applying to be a speaker.
She’s glad she did.
Kessler, a writer, was chosen to give a live talk during last year’s TEDxRichland.
It was a life-changing experience. “(The event) was a springboard” that helped her gain confidence and build connections, she said.
She has some advice for anyone toying with the idea of applying to speak at this year’s TEDxRichland, planned for September — “Apply. One hundred percent. Do it.”
Speaker applications are available at tedxrichland.com. They’re due by June 10.
TED stands for “Technology, Entertainment, Design.” It’s a nonprofit with headquarters in New York and Vancouver, Canada, that’s devoted to “ideas worth spreading.”
TED is perhaps best known for TED Talks, which are succinct, engaging, thought-provoking talks on a variety of topics.
TEDx conferences — like TEDxRichland— are local, self-organized events “that bring people together to share a TED-like experience.”
Last year’s TEDxRichland was the first-ever TEDx event in the Tri-Cities. It was hailed as a triumph.
It included 11 live talks, plus three pre-recorded TED videos, a performance by The Rude Mechanicals theater company, an art exhibition and more.
“It was absolutely amazing for a first-year event,” Justin Jones, one of the speakers, told the Herald at the time. “The level of professionalism they were able to bring was great.”
Adam Brault, another speaker, said the TEDxRichland crew “hit it out of the park.”
This year’s event is set for Sept. 16 at the Uptown Theatre.
Jess Stangeland, lead organizer and executive producer, said the goal isn’t merely to leave people feeling inspired, but to leave them ready to take action to make a difference.
That happened last year, with TEDxRichland leading to the formation of the Tri-Writers group and other initiatives, she said.
“There was a lot of excitement and energy about the community and building community,” Stangeland said, adding her team looks forward to building on that success.
Last year’s TEDxRichland had an audience cap of 100 people. But this year’s event won’t have a limit — just what the Uptown can hold.
Watch out for ticket information a little later this year.
Stangeland and her team anticipate having 10 to 15 live talks and performances. The theme is “Foundational Truths” — think your framework for approaching life, your moral foundation — and all the talks must connect to it in some way.
Prospective speakers don’t need to have a fully drafted talk or a fully-formed idea to apply, Stangeland said, noting they’ll have several months and lots of help along the way.
Kessler said it may feel daunting to put yourself out there, but it’s more than worth it.
“You just have to step out, take action and trust there’s a team of people who are going to help you. You’re not stepping out alone,” she said. “If anybody has an inkling to do it, they just need to apply.”
