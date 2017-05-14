William O. Douglas Foundation looks to add key piece to historic trail

Long before he became the longest-serving Supreme Court justice, William O. Douglas built up his strength by walking the railroad bridge across the Naches River and hiking 700 feet up to Selah Ridge.
Those treks in his youth helped him overcome a serious illness and prepared him for more difficult adventures in the Cascade Mountains that would later help form his environmental advocacy on the bench.
Now the William O. Douglas Trail Foundation hopes to renew that path as an educational tool attached to its proposed trail from Davis High School in Yakima to Mount Rainier National Park.
“The Selah Ridge hill climb is a very critical part of the 80-mile trail because of its historical significance,” group president Ray Paolella said. “It was his introduction to hiking to the mountains and the story of overcoming adversity.”
Progress in creating the key section took a big step forward last year when the foundation bought 30 acres near the bottom of the hill from a private landowner.
Advocates are raising funds to buy the remaining 40 acres for $95,000 before an end-of-year deadline, but the project still faces some significant hurdles.
Cowiche Canyon Conservancy board President Ted Gamlem hiked the entire trail and spent significant time on the project early in the decade, when the conservancy played a key role in the effort.
But executive director Betsy Bloomfield said the conservancy stepped aside from the complicated project about 2012, when it focused its mission to emphasize protecting the shrub steppe.
Gamlem noted the slow progress since the project began in 2006 and poor maintenance on its Yakima section after the official opening at Davis High School in 2012. He wonders how a connection will be made from the Greenway to Selah Ridge, either by going near a homeless camp on Yakima County-owned land north of the Naches River or crossing the railroad bridge.
History shows Douglas took the latter route, but Gamlem said the city won’t allow a footbridge alongside the tracks and Paolella said a beach head would be required on the north side. He’s open to a trail crossing the Interstate 82 bridge and dropping down next to Harlan Landing before going under the railroad tracks, although Foundation member David Huycke acknowledged that could lead to “uncomfortable evictions” with the homeless population.
“There are obstacles there, too,” Huycke said. “Getting it physically to work is pretty daunting.”
He stressed that doesn’t mean it’s not worth the effort, and it’s clear several supporters agree. Foundation member Andy Stepniewski said the trail in Selah and beyond appeals to people not just from a historical perspective, but also through its connection to nature and Native American culture.
“We’d love to have more help, as would many organizations,” Stepniewski said. “There’s a committed group of activists but to implement a huge project takes lots of people and the more people the faster our goals will be met.”
Cascadians president Bill Dezellum donated money and said it would be great to have another trail on Yakima’s east side, while Yakima Valley Museum Director of Advancement David Burton saw it as a perfect project for his outdoors-minded Leadership Yakima group.
Past field trips took students up to the ridge to learn its historical significance, but Paolella said the complexity of the project makes it hard to know when a route will be available to the public. He expects it to be a multi-year project, much like the continued efforts to connect all 80 miles of the proposed trail.
