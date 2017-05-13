Pierce County deputy kills himself while on case in Yakima

A longtime Pierce County sheriff’s deputy took his life Friday while in Yakima on department business.
Deputy Kory Shaffer, 47, ended his life with a self-inflicted gunshot, sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said in a statement.
Troyer said Shaffer was in Yakima while investigating an unspecified case. There had been no indication that he was in emotional distress.
He was found shot in a room at the Hilton Garden Inn on Yakima Avenue, according to the Yakima County Coroner's Office.
Shaffer started with the sheriff’s office in 2000. He was named Officer of the Year in 2007 for his work investigating meth labs.
Troyer said Shaffer was highly respected and well-liked.
“This is a hard loss for our department and for the community,” Sheriff Paul Pastor said. “It is a sad reminder that besides facing physical dangers, our people and other first responders also face a wide and difficult array of emotional and spiritual dangers.
“I thank the community and the other departments in the region for their kindness and support.”
