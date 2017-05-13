Shroud of Turin talk set Tuesday in Richland

A Tri-City nuclear engineer will share a nuclear analysis of the biblical Shroud of Turin on Tuesday in Richland.
Some Christians believe the piece of linen cloth bearing the image of a man was the burial shroud used to wrap the body of Jesus of Nazareth.
Engineer Bob Rucker used a computer code more commonly used for sophisticated nuclear analyses to answer questions about the carbon dating of the cloth.
He will speak to the Eastern Washington section of the American Nuclear Society at the Red Lion Hanford House in Richland.
It is free to attend his presentation at 7 p.m., but the dinner an hour earlier costs $22.
Make reservations at anseasternwashington.org by clicking on the calendar of events at the bottom of the page, or email ans.ews.member@gmail.com.
Comments