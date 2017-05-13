Carol Newhouse, wife of U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, dead at 62

Carol Newhouse, the wife of District 4 U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse of Sunnyside, died Friday at a hospital in Seattle.
Newhouse, 62, had been battling cancer for several years, according to a personal update the congressman posted on his Facebook page last month.
In the post, he wrote that he’d learned just over a year ago that the medication his wife was on was no longer effective and that chemotherapy had been her treatment since February. He also mentioned recent complications, which led to his decision to spend more time with loved ones.
“I need to be with my family as we face this challenge together,” Newhouse wrote.
A statement from Newhouse’s office, sent Saturday evening, read: “Carol Newhouse, beloved wife of Congressman Dan Newhouse (R-WA), passed away yesterday, May 12, 2017. Carol was a strong, beautiful, and loving mother, wife, and friend. Carol’s sparkling wit and joyful countenance will be deeply missed by her family and friends. The family is grateful for the patience, support, and prayers of so many and requests privacy during this time of grieving.”
Arrangements for Carol Newhouse are by Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside. A note on the funeral home’s website indicates that services will be private.
