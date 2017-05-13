Kennewick eyes refresh for iconic Playground of Dreams

Kennewick’s massively popular Playground of Dreams could be replaced in 2018, under a plan taking shape by city officials.
The city wants to replace the sprawling wooden play structure in Columbia Park with a contemporary structure that better serves children with both intellectual and physical disabilities.
More than 1,000 volunteers showed up to build the original Playground of Dreams the weekend of Sept. 11-12, 1999, on land donated by the city. Arsonists destroyed the original in 2003, but many of the original volunteers returned to rebuild it in 2004.
“It’s iconic. The community loves it,” said Cheryl Bolin, Kennewick’s parks, facilities and recreation director. “But we recognize that the playground deserves our attention.”
The structure complies with national and regional safety codes, thanks in part to a $30,000 renovation last year. The city closed the playground for about two months while workers and volunteers replaced decking and made other repairs.
After more than a decade in the elements, it’s time to revisit the structure itself.
“Everything has a life cycle,” Bolin said. “Playground materials and fabrications have come a long way.”
The city earmarked $325,000 in its biennial budget for a new structure. The final cost will depend on how successful it is at raising funds. The effort includes reaching out to potential sponsors. Naming rights are on the table as well.
The age is one reason for a makeover. Changing views on public spaces are another. Bolin said the city is eager to install equipment that is inclusive for all children.
The city wants to go beyond Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) requirements to ensure it offers options for users with cognitive disabilities.
The makeover is in its infancy, Bolin said. The parks department will spend the summer canvassing the community and hopes to solicit proposals for an official design by fall.
The volunteer Parks and Recreation Commission and the Kennewick Arts Commission both are involved, and proposals will be vetted by the two commissions before being presented to the city council in December. Bolin said the new structure will likely be built in 2018.
The arts commission is tasked with creating public art at the playground that respects the extensive community effort that led to its creation in the first place. The names of dozens of volunteers and supporters are memorialized on pickets that surround the castle-like playground.
The playground structure was created by Leathers and Associates, a New York- and Florida-based company specializing in ambitious, community-based playgrounds. But city officials said they are limited to purchasing replacement gear from Leathers and prefer to find an alternative for their next structure.
“It’s important to ensure that we honor the past of the playground and recognize the volunteer efforts,” Bolin said. “We want to keep the experience the same.”
