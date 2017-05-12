Safe Kids Saturday is today in Richland

Kadlec Regional Medical Center’s annual Safe Kids Saturday is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 13 at the Kadlec Healthplex parking lot, 1268 Lee Blvd., Richland.
Free bike helmets will be given to the first 500 attendees courtesy of Seattle Children’s Hospital.
The free event features a kids bike rodeo, car seat safety checks and bike helmet fittings. Fire trucks and an emergency helicopter will be on display.
Children can also go through a life safety house to learn how to escape the home safely in the event of a fire.
Hands-on activities and information are available on water safety, poison prevention, substance abuse, early childhood development and more.
