Local

May 12, 2017 8:52 PM

Safe Kids Saturday is today in Richland

Tri-City Herald

Kadlec Regional Medical Center’s annual Safe Kids Saturday is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 13 at the Kadlec Healthplex parking lot, 1268 Lee Blvd., Richland.

Free bike helmets will be given to the first 500 attendees courtesy of Seattle Children’s Hospital.

The free event features a kids bike rodeo, car seat safety checks and bike helmet fittings. Fire trucks and an emergency helicopter will be on display.

Children can also go through a life safety house to learn how to escape the home safely in the event of a fire.

Hands-on activities and information are available on water safety, poison prevention, substance abuse, early childhood development and more.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Metro Link is back

Metro Link is back 1:03

Metro Link is back
Should fidget spinners be allowed in schools? 1:30

Should fidget spinners be allowed in schools?
Work begins to stabilize Hanford radioactive waste tunnel collapse 2:26

Work begins to stabilize Hanford radioactive waste tunnel collapse

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos