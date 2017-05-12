A Kennewick cow needed help from cops and the Kennewick Irrigation District to free itself from a canal on the 5000 block of West 14th Avenue Friday afternoon.
Cow gets a hoof up to get out of canal

By Wendy Culverwell

May 12, 2017 5:42 PM

A black cow needed a hand freeing itself from a Kennewick Irrigation District canal Friday afternoon.

It all ended well.

The Kennewick Police Department reports the cow was stuck in an irrigation canal on the 5000 block of West 14th Avenue. Officers found it standing in about three feet of water, unable to get up the slippery concrete sides of the ditch.

The KID workers helped the officers free the cow, which was returned to its owners “tired but unharmed.”

No word on how the cow ended up in the ditch in the first place.

