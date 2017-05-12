Pasco man tries to bribe officer with Taco Bell, goes to jail

A Pasco man who allegedly offered to hook up a police officer with food from Taco Bell if he ignored baggies with cocaine residue in them wound up in the Franklin County Jail instead.
Officer Joshua Glass stopped a black Honda Accord at 2 a.m. Thursday near Road 68 and Burden Boulevard for a minor equipment violation, Pasco police said.
Glass spotted small baggies of white powder in the center console, which the driver apparently tried to conceal with a cell phone. The driver, Eric X. Vela Arriaga, 27, of Pasco, asked the officer to ignore the baggies in exchange for Taco Bell products. The office declined and Arriaga was booked into the jail on an investigative hold for possession of cocaine. The car was impounded for a search warrant.
A subsequent search yielded additional baggies of cocaine.
The Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office is reviewing the case for a potential charge of possession of cocaine with attempt to deliver, police officers said.
Taco Bell was not involved with the case.
