May 11, 2017 7:35 PM

Enjoy pancakes in the park with cops, coroners and commissioners

By Wendy Culverwell

Benton County Coroner John Hansens and other government leaders will serve as celebrity chefs for the 13th annual pancake breakfast to benefit Safe Harbor Support Center and the Sexual Assault Resource Center.

The event is scheduled for 7 to 11 a.m. June 3 at Jefferson Park on George Washington Way in Richland. Breakfast is free. Donations will support the charities.

Hansens will be joined by Benton County Prosecutor Andy Miller, Benton County Commissioner Jerome Delvin, Franklin County Sheriff Jim Raymond, Kennewick Police Chief Ken Hohenberg, Richland Police Chief Chris Skinner and Pasco Police Chief Bob Metzger.

  Comments  

