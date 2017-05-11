Local Boy Scout group expresses support for Mormon church’s decision to start its own organization

The Blue Mountain Council plans to continue serving as many of the 3,666 Boy Scouts that want to remain, following the Mormon church’s decision to pull its 14- to 18-year-old youth out of the Varsity and Venturing programs and start its own organization.
The council’s boundaries stretch from Basin City to the north, Baker City to the south and from Prosser to Walla Walla.
The council issued a written statement Thursday expressing its support for serving the community and chartered partners, including the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
The church is continuing to support the Cub Scouts for boys between 8 and 10 years old and for Boy Scouts between 11 and 13.
“The LDS Church remains committed to using the Cub Scout and Boy Scout program, and we look forward to providing scout programs to all interested youth, including those age 14 and older,” the statement said.
The council supports the church and wants to help support its youth.
“We will continue to expand our efforts to provide resources, including outdoor facilities that specifically service older youth, to help local wards and stakes provide high-quality programs for their youth classes and quorums,” the statement said.
Tri-City Mormon leaders were informed to direct all news media inquires to a post on the church’s news’ service, according to the national headquarters.
It’s unknown how many of the Blue Mountain Council’s scouts are part of the Varsity or Venturing programs.
Venturing is described as a program for both males and females between 14 and 21 years old. Varsity is a separate program.
Cameron Probert: 509-582-1402, @cameroncprobert
