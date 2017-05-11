Pasco woman injured in wreck at Highway 395, Lewis Street

A Pasco woman was injured Thursday morning when she struck another vehicle that had slowed for traffic.
Clarissa Montes, 25, was taken to Lourdes Medical Center following the wreck, which happened shortly before 11 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Highway 395 at Lewis Street, in Pasco.
The Washington State Patrol said Montes was driving a 2007 Volkswagev Jetta and struck the rear end of a Ford Mustang convertible that had slowed for traffic.
The driver of the Mustang, Robert F. Cantwell, 23, of West Richland, was not injured. His vehicle was damaged but drivable.
The Volkswagen was towed from the scene.
Montes faces charges of negligent driving, the state patrol said.
Her condition was not immediately available.
