10 people in Kennewick protest Trump firing FBI director

A small group of protestors objected Wednesday in Kennewick to President Donald Trump’s firing of FBI Director James Comey.
About 10 people gathered outside the Benton County Justice Center, carrying signs calling for appointing a special prosecutor or impeaching the president.
The Tri-City Democrats organized the event based on the hashtag “investigatetrump.”A group of people gathered in Washington, D.C., and organized several other protests across the nation.
The firing drew strong words from Lesley Wildfong, who said the president’s actions are illegal and Congress refuses to stop him.
“Since Congress won’t do it, and he’s going to load the federal courts so the courts can’t do it, the only way that can be done is by the people, so that’s why we’re here,” she said.
