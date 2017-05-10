Tri-City Democrats plan to join calls for Trump investigation

The Tri-City Democrats are gathering people Wednesday afternoon to call for investigating President Donald Trump.
The group scheduled the event at 3 p.m. at the Benton County Justice Center, located at 7320 W. Quinault Ave. in Kennewick.
The protest is based on the Twitter hashtag “investigatetrump,” the Tri-City Democrats said.
It follows a day after the President fired FBI Director James Comey. The action threw an invesigation into Russia’s involvement in the 2016 campaign into turmoil, McClatchy’s Washington bureau said.
