Local

May 10, 2017 12:51 PM

Tri-City Democrats plan to join calls for Trump investigation

By Cameron Probert

cprobert@tricityherald.com

The Tri-City Democrats are gathering people Wednesday afternoon to call for investigating President Donald Trump.

The group scheduled the event at 3 p.m. at the Benton County Justice Center, located at 7320 W. Quinault Ave. in Kennewick.

The protest is based on the Twitter hashtag “investigatetrump,” the Tri-City Democrats said.

It follows a day after the President fired FBI Director James Comey. The action threw an invesigation into Russia’s involvement in the 2016 campaign into turmoil, McClatchy’s Washington bureau said.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Should fidget spinners be allowed in schools?

Should fidget spinners be allowed in schools? 1:30

Should fidget spinners be allowed in schools?
Work begins to stabilize Hanford radioactive waste tunnel collapse 2:26

Work begins to stabilize Hanford radioactive waste tunnel collapse
Pasco police use PIT maneuver to trap stolen car 1:29

Pasco police use PIT maneuver to trap stolen car

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos