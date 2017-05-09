Ramping up for new overpass near Burbank

A large dump truck hauls a load of dirt Tuesday morning for ramps at a new $11 million overpass project on Highway 124 about five miles from Burbank.
Workers from Seattle-based Scarsella Brothers have been busy building forms and pouring concrete for the overpass at the Union Pacific railroad crossing.
The project will realign Monument Drive, which currently parallels the tracks. Scarsella expects to excavate more than 352,000 cubic yards of dirt from non-agricultural property near the construction site to build the bridge ramps.
The new bridge eliminates a dangerous railroad crossing.
Motorists can expect potential delays until the project is finished in October.
