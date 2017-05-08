Local

Kennewick diversity commission wants to hear from citizens

By Wendy Culverwell

Nearly a year after Kennewick created a diversity commission to advise it on matters related to race and ethnicity, the group is asking citizens for their thoughts on inclusion and respect.

The commission unveiled a 14-question survey Monday. It is open to all residents and is available online at www.surveymonkey.com/r/KennewickDiversity.

Results of the survey will guide the commission when it makes recommendations to the city council later this year.

The city council established the commission after Councilman Bob Parks, who is not seeking re-election, shared a meme of Bernie Sanders seemingly endorsing then presidential candidate Donald Trump’s wall to his private Facebook page that insulted Latinos.

