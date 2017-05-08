Week in photos May 7-13, 2017

May 8, 2017 - A worker helps guide a metal roof truss into place at the Port of Kennewick’s Columbia Gardens Wine and Artisan Village on east Columbia Drive in Kennewick. Construction is about 30 days behind schedule because of harsh winter weather in January and February.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
May 8, 2017 - Kennewick plans an open house May 10 on plans to build an overpass at Ridgeline Drive and Highway 395 in the fast-growing Southridge neighborhood.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
May 8, 2017 - Kamiakin standout senior Isaiah Arechiga battles Mt. Spokane's Andrew Akins for the ball in the first half of the MCC-GSL 3A subregional, played at Lampson Stadium on Wednesday. Arechiga scored twice for the Braves in their 9-0 win.
Scott Butner
May 7, 2017 - Mariachi violin player Carla Alcaraz, right, signs a calendar for one of the attendees at Pasco’s Cinco de Mayo celebration
Cameron Probert
Tri-City Herald
May 7, 2017 - A Benton County Fire District 1 firefighter cuts down a burning tree with a chainsaw along South Nine Canyon Road, southwest of Finley, on Friday.
Bill Stevenson
Tri-City Herald
May 7, 2017 - Firefighters battle a blaze that started in trees near an unused grain silo and went on to destroy old buildings near Finley.
Bill Stevenson
Tri-City Herald