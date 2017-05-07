Collision close section of Kennewick’s 10th Avenue Sunday afternoon

A driver’s impatience led a series of collisions that closed 10th Avenue for roughly half an hour Sunday afternoon.
A Buick Century was headed east on the 10th Avenue, when the driver tried to go around a car turning left near South Dayton Street, Kennewick police said. The Buick clipped a parked car’s mirror, then hit a second parked car forcing it into the vehicle in front of it, and then pushing that car into the next car.
The collision caused the Buick to flip, Kennewick police said. The driver was not injured.
Kennewick police closed a section of 10th Avenue near Dayton Street for roughly 30 minutes while the Buick was removed.
