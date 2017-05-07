The Dalles Dam Visitor Center opened for the season

The Dalles Dam’s visitor center is opened to the public this week.
The center, located just north of Interstate 84, at exit 87, is accessible on Friday, Saturday and Sunday between May 6 and Sept. 30. People can visit during the week starting May 30 until Sept. 3.
Tours of the dam are offered at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Participants are shuttled from the center to the dam. They can learn about how the dam generates power, its history and view the fish passage and interactive displays.
Visitors are encouraged to register for the tours before visiting the dam.
People can contact The Dalles Lock and Dam Ranger Office at 541-506-7857 or 541-296-9778.
