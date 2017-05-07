Tri-City restaurants get mixed reviews in recent inspections

The latest round of health department inspections netted a mixed bag of success and failure.
Nearly a dozen restaurants and other food retailers, including several local editions of well-known brands such as Starbuck’s, Burger King and McDonalds, face re-checks after inspectors from the Benton-Franklin Health District found enough violations to warrant review.
Still, an impressive number of other establishments earned perfect scores on the health department’s 418-point scale — no “Red” violations and no “Blue” ones.
Perfect scores were posted by the Baskin-Robbins in Richland, Mid-Columbia Wine & Spirits in Kennewick, Pasco Little League, Skippers in Kennewick, The Folded Pizza Pie in Richland, the Hampton Inn in Kennewick, Pizza Hut in Pasco, Daily Donuts in Pasco and Eastside Super Station in Pasco and JC Mesa Grocery’s burger restaurant.
Schools typically pass their inspections with flying colors. This week, Mesa Elementary, Orchard Elementary, Pasco High School’s DECA Doghouse and baseball concessions, Southridge High booster club baseball and Sunset View Elementary emerged with perfect scores.
The Tri-City Herald and the health district collaborate to publish results of food service inspections. The column normally appears on Mondays. This week, we play catch-up after a three-week hiatus.
More than 1,000 food service establishments are inspected as a matter of routine. Those earning 25 or more “Red” points for serious food safety issues are re-inspected.
Contact the health district at 509-460-4206 for information or concerns. Visit bfhd.wa.gov/food/index.php to view past inspection reports.
Establishments to be reinspected
Ann’s Best Creole & Soul Food Cafe, 1901 Terminal Drive, Richland, April 5, first follow-up to Feb. 2 routine (25 Red, 0 Blue)
Notes: Improper cooling procedures.
Baby J’s, 2243 Stevens Drive, Richland, April 6, routine (40 Red, 13 Blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, improper produce washing, raw meat contact surfaces improperly sanitized, improper cold holding (above 45 degrees F).
Burger King, 1001 S. Washington St., Kennewick, April 4, routine (45 Red, 0 Blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, improper hot holding, improper reheating procedures.
Homewood Suites Richland, 1060 George Washington Way, Richland, April 4, routine (25 Red, 10 Blue)
Notes: Improper hot holding.
McDonald’s, 7505 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, April 4, routine (30 Red, 0 Blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, room temperature storage
Starbucks Coffee, 7600 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, April 6, routine (25 Red, 0 Blue)
Notes: Room temperature storage.
Tokyo Mex Sushi & Teriyaki Grill, 510 W. Lewis, Pasco, April 4, routine (80 Red, 13 Blue), April 5, first follow-up (5 Red, 0 Blue)/
Notes: Person in control not controlling food safety risks, food worker cards not 100 percent, raw animal products stored above ready-to-eat foods, improper cooling procedures, room temperature storage, menu lacks customer advisory.
Bob’s Burgers & Brew, April 17, routine (40 Red, 0 Blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, improper cooling procedures, improper cold holding (above 45 degrees F).
Brookdale Canyon Lakes, 2802 W. 35th Ave., Kennewick, April 19, routine (65 Red, 10 Blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, improper produce washing, improper hot holding, room temperature storage.
Charbonneau, 8264 W. Grandridge Blvd, Kennewick, April 20, routine (35 Red, 0 Blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent.
Circle K, 5301 W. Canal Drive, Kennewick, April 19, routine (30 Red, 5 Blue)
Notes, Food worker cards not 100 percent, improper hot holding.
Jeremy’s 1896 Public House, 1232 Wine Country Road, Prosser, April 19, routine (40 Red, 0 Blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, paper towel dispenser not working, room temperature storage.
Karla’s Snacks, 524 W. Lewis St., Pasco, April 20, routine (25 Red, 10 Blue)
Notes: Room temperature storage.
McCorkle’s Market, 14601 N. Rothrock Road, Prosser, April 19, routine (55 Red, 0 Blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, hand sink blocked, improper hot holding, improper reheating procedures.
Rocco’s Pizza, 6415 Burden Blvd., Pasco, April 18, routine (25 Red, 5 Blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, no paper towels at hand sink, improper cold holding (above 45 degrees F), dish machine depleted of sanitizer.
Kamiakin High School, 600 N. Arthur St., Kennewick, April 18, routine (25 Red, 0 Blue)
Notes: Improper use of time as a control.
Establishments not needing re-inspection
Anthology Event Venue, 706 Williams Blvd., Richland, April 4, routine (0 Red, 5 Blue)
Baskin-Robbins, 890 Stevens Drive, Richland, April 5, routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
Circle K, 1002 S. Washington St., Kennewick, April 4, routine (15 Red, 8 Blue)
Dax’s Bar & Grill, 1004 Lee Blvd, Richland, March 21, routine (20 Red, 10 Blue)
Denny’s, 2801 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick, April 4, routine (10 Red, 0 Blue)
El Chapala Restaurant, 107 E. Columbia Drive, Kennewick, April 7, routine (15 Red, 4 Blue)
Hilton Home2 Suites by Hilton, 2861 Lincoln Landing, Richland, April 4, routine (10 Red, 10 Blue)
Inca Mexican Restaurant, 3600 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, April 5, first follow-up to March 6 routine (5 Red, 0 Blue)
Indulgences Espresso and Delights, 5449 W. Van Giesen St., West Richland, March 29, routine (10 Red, 3 Blue)
Joker’s Casino & Atomic Bowl, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland, April 6, routine (15 Red, 7 Blue)
Kiko’s Tacos, 1014 S. Washington St., Kennewick, April 4, routine (15 Red, 17 Blue)
Mid Columbia Wine & Spirits, 731 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, April 6, routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
My Fro Yo, 1321 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, April 6, routine (5 Red, 5 Blue)
Pasco Little League, 1524 W. A St., Pasco, April 1, routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
Quiznos, 950 George Washington Way, Richland, April 4, routine (5 Red, 5 Blue)
Ranch & Home Espresso, 845 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, April 6, routine (20 Red, 2 Blue)
Skipper’s Seafood and Chowder House, 3307 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick, April 5, first follow-up to March 9 routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
The Chicken Shack, 4390 Van Giesen St., West Richland, March 29, routine (5 Red, 0 Blue)
The Folded Pizza Pie, 421 Wellsian Way, Richland, April 6, routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
Three Rivers Espresso and Cafe, 898 Stevens Drive, Richland, April 5, routine (15 Red, 5 Blue)
Tumbleweeds, 894 Stevens Drive, Richland, April 4, routine (0 Red, 13 Blue)
Wetzel Pretzels (kiosk), 1321 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, April 6, routine (10 Red, 2 Blue)
Wetzel Pretzels (mall), 1321 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, April 6, routine (20 Red, 0 Blue)
Applebee’s, 5305 Road 68, Pasco, April 17, routine (10 Red, 0 Blue)
Days Inn, 2811 W. Second Ave., Kennewick, April 19, routine (10 Red, 0 Blue)
Daily Donuts, 1131 W. Court St., Pasco, April 18, routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
Eastside Superstation, 1303 E. Lewis St., Pasco, April 20, (0 Red, 0 Blue)
Fred Meyer, 101 Wellsian Way, Richland, April 19, routine, Bakery (5 Red, 0 Blue), Store (5 Red, 5 Blue).
Fredy’s Steak House, 3617 Plaza Way Kennewick, April 17, first follow-up to March 16 routine (10 Red, 0 Blue)
Fresh Picks, 8378 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick, April 20, routine (15 Red, 7 Blue)
Hampton Inn, 3715 Plaza Way, Kennewick, April 19, routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
JC’s Mesa Grocery, 102 First Ave., Mesa, Burgers (0 Red, 0 Blue), Store/Deli (15 Red, 0 Blue)
Kennewick High School Coffee Cave, 500 S. Dayton, April 19, routine (0 Red, 3 Blue)
Mesa Elementary School, 200 E. Pepiot Road, Mesa, April 21, routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
Orchard Elementary School, 1600 Gala Way, Richland, April 17, routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
Pasco High DECA Doghouse, 1108 N. 10th Ave., Pasco, April 18, routine (0 Red, 0 Blue).
Pasco High Baseball Concessions, 1108 N. 10th Ave., April 21, routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
Pizza Hut, 5109 Road 68, Pasco, April 18, routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
Ron’s Original Kettle Korn #0182, 1500 S. Oak St., Kennewick, April 15, routine (0 Red, 2 Blue)
Roy Johnson Field Concession, 608 W. Eighth Ave., Kennewick, April 19, routine (10 Red, 0 Blue)
Royal Columbia Retirement, 5615 W. Umatilla Ave., Kennewick, April 20, routine (10 Red, 0 Blue)
Silver Dollar Lunch Box #0210, 1500 S. Oak St., Kennewick, April 15, routine (5 Red, 2 Blue)
Southridge Booster Club Baseball, 3520 Southridge Blvd., Kennewick, April 18, routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
Southridge Hub, 2901 Southridge Blvd., Kennewick, April 17, routine (5 Red, 0 Blue)
Sunset View Elementary, 711 Center Parkway, Kennewick, April 17, routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
Vaquero Elegante LLC, 1901 N. Fourth, Pasco, April 21, routine (10 Red, 0 Blue)
Willy’s, 1315 E. Lewis St., Pasco, April 20, routine (10 Red, 0 Blue)
