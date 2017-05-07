Woman allegedly intoxicated during collision on Highway 397

A 64-year-old woman was allegedly intoxicated when her van collided with a Cadillac on Highway 397.
Carolyn L. Copher, of Kennewick, was headed north in a 2001 Ford Windstar van early Sunday morning when she crossed the highway’s center line near Haney Road, roughly four miles south of Kennewick, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The van struck a 2004 Cadillac CTS heading in the opposite direction. The car’s driver, Luis M. Chavez, 20, of Kennewick, was taken to Trios Health, where he was treated and released.
The WSP said Copher was at fault and cited her for DUI and second-degree negligent driving.
Comments