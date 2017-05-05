Fire destroyed old buildings, trees near Finley on Friday

Fire destroyed a Quonset hut, wood building and trees, as well as brought down power lines along Nine Canyon Road southwest of Finley on Friday.
Firefighters from Benton County Fire District 1, Kennewick Fire Department, and Richland Fire Department responded to the structure fire at 5:50 p.m., according to Tracy Baker, fire district public information officer.
A large section of road was blocked for about two hours as crews worked to extinguish the fire.
The Benton PUD shut off the power in the area after the fire brought down power lines.
Ten fire trucks and 25 firefighters fought the fire. No injuries were reported.
The fire started in a group of trees before destroying the buildings and an old pickup truck.
During mop up, firefighters cut down a burning tree. The fire was too deep into the tree to extinguish with water, said Baker.
Neighbor Craig Owens said the grain silos were no longer in use because they were built on a water table.
Baker said they do not know what caused the fire.
Bill Stevenson: 509-582-1481, @TriCityHerald
