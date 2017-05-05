Volunteers go big, build 7,000 weekend food kits for hungry kids

Candice Smith, left, photographs some of her Hop Jack’s restaurant coworkers Friday as they volunteer at the 3rd annual Bite2Go “Big Build” event at the distribution center for 2nd Harvest in Pasco.
About 90 volunteers from a variety of businesses and organizations helped assemble more than 7,000 weekend food kits for children in need around the Mid-Columbia.
About 350 kids at 11 schools in Benton and Franklin counties participate in the program every week.
