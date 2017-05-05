Local

May 05, 2017 4:54 PM

Volunteers go big, build 7,000 weekend food kits for hungry kids

Tri-City Herald

Candice Smith, left, photographs some of her Hop Jack’s restaurant coworkers Friday as they volunteer at the 3rd annual Bite2Go “Big Build” event at the distribution center for 2nd Harvest in Pasco.

About 90 volunteers from a variety of businesses and organizations helped assemble more than 7,000 weekend food kits for children in need around the Mid-Columbia.

About 350 kids at 11 schools in Benton and Franklin counties participate in the program every week.

Watch a video at tricityherald.com/video

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

2 vehicle collision in Pasco on Thursday

2 vehicle collision in Pasco on Thursday 0:40

2 vehicle collision in Pasco on Thursday
West Benton Fire and Rescue puts out vehicle fire near Prosser 1:03

West Benton Fire and Rescue puts out vehicle fire near Prosser
WSU Tri-Cities dedicates the West Building to Elson Floyd 1:38

WSU Tri-Cities dedicates the West Building to Elson Floyd

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos