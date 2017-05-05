Local

May 05, 2017 3:33 PM

Yakima River near Tri-Cities to approach flood stage

By Annette Cary

The Yakima River near the Tri-Cities could crest at flood stage this weekend after unseasonably warm weather earlier this week melted snow in the Cascade Mountains..

Caution is advised along the banks of the Yakima River, and animals may need to be moved out of low-lying pastures.

The river was at 8.18 feet deep Friday afternoon at the Kiona gauge, the one closest to the Tri-Cities. The river was expected to crest there at 11.8 feet Sunday afternoon.

The river is considered “bank full” at 11 feet and flood stage starts at 13 feet at the Kiona gauge.

