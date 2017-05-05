Spectacular electrical storm jolts the Mid-Columbia with hundreds of strikes

Lightning produced a spectacular nighttime show Thursday in the Tri-Cities.
The National Weather Service counted more than 400 cloud-to-ground lightning strikes from about 8 to 11 p.m. in the greater Tri-City area.
The storm also brought a deluge of rain and gusty winds. Hail of up to an inch in size was reported near West Richland, according to the weather service.
Rain was heavy enough to cover some streets and parking lots with standing water, at least briefly..
At the Pasco airport 0.31 inch of rain was recorded, Kennewick received 0.17 inch and Richland received 0.15 inch, according to the weather service.
The peak wind gust recorded was 40 mph near Pasco.
Local utilities had some downed lines and power outages, including some that brought business to a halt.
People at the 8 p.m. opening of the 3-D Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 left the Queensgate 12 Theater in Richland disappointed.
The power went out as the trailers were showing before the movie started.
Getting every projector operating againfilm after a power outage takes 15 to 20 minutes, said a manager at the theater. Operators would just get projectors restarted Thursday night and the power would shut off again. The power went out four times.
Disappointed filmgoers were given vouchers to attend another showing, with some coming back for a newly scheduled showing at 9 a.m. Friday.
Projectors were running again for the 10 to 10:30 p.m. shows.
The Benton PUD reported only sporadic power outages in its services areas, with most of them for small groups of customers.
The storm moved over central Oregon and Washington from south-southwest to north-northeast, according to the weather service.
Lightning and hail was hit and miss in its path, with some areas getting little. Bend, Ore., was one of the hardest hit places with reports of hail 1.5 to 2 inches large.
Check back for more information.
Comments