New primary care medical clinic opening in Prosser

PMH Medical Center is opening a new primary care clinic in two weeks, taking over the space that was previously run by Tri-Cities-based Kadlec Regional Medical Center.
PMH Family Medicine Prosser will be the hospital’s first primary care clinic in its hometown. PMH has operated PMH Family Medicine in Benton City for many years; its other locations are Weaver Family Medicine in Sunnyside; a Benton City pain clinic; and occupational health, physical therapy and surgical clinics in Prosser.
“The opening of PMH Family Medicine Prosser is another step in the hospital’s mission to improve the health of our community,” clinic director Alana Pumphrey said in a press release. “We are excited to provide exceptional primary care, close to home.”
Kadlec exited the Prosser clinic roughly a month ago, PMH community relations director Fred Lamb said; the Tri-Cities hospital had operated a rural health clinic there in conjunction with Walla Walla-based Adventist Health starting in 2013, but when Kadlec was later purchased by Providence Health and Services, the partnership with Adventist dissolved.
Kadlec still partners with PMH to provide obstetrics and gynecology services in Prosser.
The reason PMH has not had its own primary care clinic in Prosser was originally because the hospital had a non-compete agreement with Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic, which operates Valley Vista Medical Group. But that agreement went away when Farm Workers decided to partner with Sunnyside Community Hospital instead of PMH.
When fully staffed, the clinic will likely have four providers, Lamb said, including nurse practitioners or physician assistants.
It will welcome walk-ins, but unlike an urgent care center, walk-in patients will have the opportunity to become ongoing patients and come back for follow-up care, he said.
PMH Family Medicine Prosser is located at 336 Chardonnay Ave., Suite A, and will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The opening date is Monday, May 15, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house planned for Thursday, June 1 from 4-6 p.m. There will be refreshments at the open house.
For appointments, call 509-786-1576; more information available at pmhfamilymedicine.com
