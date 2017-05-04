Local

May 04, 2017 5:29 PM

Work is a day at the beach for Richland employees

Tri-City Herald

Richland city workers Tim Bolson, Christopher Meredith and Luke Trevino, from left, spend Thursday morning working on the recently upgraded beach volleyball courts in Leslie Groves Park near Park Street in Richland.

The nearly $100,000 project includes news posts, nets, a drinking fountain and a special sand mix designed for the regulation-size courts.

A ribbon cutting ceremony is planned for 10 a.m. May 5.

The Rally on the River beach volleyball tournament, co-hosted by Sandstorm Beach Volleyball and the city, is scheduled at the improved venue on May 6 and 7.

