May 04, 2017 5:03 PM

Benton County under severe thunderstorm watch Thursday night

By Annette Cary

Benton County was under a severe thunderstorm watch until 11 p.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

The county was on the eastern edge of the watch area, which includes Yakima and Grant counties, as a storm developed over western and central Washington and Oregon.

A severe thunderstorm watch is issued by the National Weather Service if a storm is possible, but does not mean it will occur.

The weather service put the chance of scattered thunderstorms, with possible hail and gusty winds, in the Tri-Cities at 40 to 50 percent Thursday evening.

There also is a chance of showers, possibly with thunderstorms, today in the Tri-Cities.

