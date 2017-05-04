Newhouse didn’t vote on GOP health bill, but supports it

Tri-Cities congressman Rep. Dan Newhouse issued a statement after the House approved a GOP health bill to replace Obamacare on Thursday.
The Republican has been voting to end the Affordable Care Act since he took office in 2014.
“For years, I have been hearing from Central Washington families who lost insurance that they wanted to keep and are now paying more for health care due to the Affordable Care Act,” Newhouse stated.
“Their stories of paying higher prices for insurance and higher deductibles with limited insurance options have been the reason I have voted in the past to repeal Obamacare along with its mandate and bureaucratic regulations.”
The representative was not in Washington, D.C. to cast a vote as he stayed with his wife, Carol, as she battles cancer.
“I am pleased the process to improve our health care system will continue with action by the Senate and further negotiations with the House. I will continue to work with my colleagues to keep my promise to reverse the burdens created by Obamacare and restore patient-centered health care,” he said.
“I strongly believe that every American deserves access to affordable health care, and the status quo under the (Affordable Care Act) is not working.
Comments