May 03, 2017 7:53 PM

Northwest Preparedness Expo set for May 6 in Prosser

Tri-City Herald

The fourth annual NW Preparedness Expo will be held May 6 at 22202 N Hinzerling Rd., Prosser.

There will be sessions with educational speakers and vendor booths on display. The two-day event will cover the 5 S's of preparedness: safety, sustenance, shelter, skills and supplies. Featured speakers include John Jacob Schmidt, David Pruett, Patrice Lewis, Glen Tate, Kaery Dudenhofer, and Samuel Culper.

The event is $10 per adult and $5 per student age13-18. Kids 12 and under and active military personnel are free. Food will be available for purchase.

For more information, visit nwpreparednessexpo.com.

