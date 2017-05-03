Fitness program for moms and babies offered at Howard Amon Park in Richland

Christa Burns of Richland holds her 18-month old daughter Rylee on her lap while doing the wall sit portion of Wednesday's Stroller Strides fitness class held by FIT4MOM Richland.
The class incorporates songs and activities designed to entertain and engage the children while moms complete intervals of strength and body toning exercises.
The three-day a week class is being held in Richland's Howard Amon Park.
The business is offering free Stroller Strides classes May 8, 10 and 12.
Call Abigail Macouzet at 509-581-0499 for details.
Watch a video at tricityherald.com/video
