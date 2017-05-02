Ukrainian leaders get a taste of Tri-Cities

Tri-City nonprofits are strutting their stuff this week as Columbia Center Rotary and the Open World Leadership Center parade five Ukrainian leaders around town to learn about non-governmental organizations.
The program introduces rising leaders of emerging democracies to the legislative functions that are essential to democracy.
The visitors are spending time meeting with leaders from more than 20 Tri-City nonprofits, ranging from ARC of Tri-Cities to the Union Gospel Mission. The visits include working with children and families in the area.
The group will be in town through Friday. Watch a video at tricityherald.com/video.
