Richland expected to sign off on $20 car tab

The Richland City Council is expected Tuesday night to finalize a $20 car tab fee to pay for the Duportail Bridge and road maintenance at a special meeting after its regular session.
The council is to convene a meeting of its newly formed Transportation Benefit District and pass an ordinance to fund the district with a $20 fee assessed on vehicles registered to Richland addresses.
The ordinance authorizes the city to start the fee in January.
The current council committed to holding the fee at $20 for its 20-year duration, although state law allows districts to raise the fees in future years. The city expects the fee to generate about $850,000 per year.
The new revenue stream will support annual debt payments of about $340,000 on a $4 million bond, money the city needs to complete a $38 million funding package to build the Duportail Bridge. State funds are paying most of the balance.
The remaining $510,000 will augment the $1.2 million Richland spends to maintain streets.
