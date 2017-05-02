Dr. Leonard Dreisbach appointed to Trios board

Dr. Leonard Dreisbach is the newest member of the Kennewick Public Hospital District board.
He was appointed to the post in a unanimous vote at a recent board meeting.
Dreisbach replaces longtime board member Jim Mefford, who resigned in March.
The board oversees the Trios Health system, which includes two hospitals and a network of clinics and services.
“Leonard has a long history of supporting the district and this community,” Marv Kinney, board president, said in a news release.
“His deep clinical experience as a physician combined with a strong healthcare quality focus and prior service on the district’s quality and physicians’ operating committees will be an asset to our continued efforts to strengthen Trios Health,” Kinney said.
Dreisbach retired after three decades in obstetrics and gynecology, including 12 years with Trios Health.
