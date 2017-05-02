Here comes the sun. For a couple days, anyway.

The Tri-Cities should get an early taste of summer weather this week, but it won’t last.
Highs may hit the 80s for the first time this year starting Wednesday, and then jump to as warm as 88 on Thursday in the Tri-Cities, according to the weather service.
Watch for a possible thunderstorm Thursday evening.
Temperatures will quickly cool back to below normal by the end of the week. Weekend highs are forecast in the mid to upper 60s, according to the weather service.
The usual high for the start of May in the Tri-Cities is 70 degrees, increasing to about 78 by the end of the month.
The weather service predicts near normal temperatures on average for the month.
Even though it may feel warm enough to go swimming this week, don’t try it at the Mid-Columbia’s usual swimming spots, says the weather service.
The Columbia and Snake river water remains cold enough to cause hypothermia, a sudden loss of body temperature that may be fatal.
Boaters in small craft that can easily capsize, such as canoes and kayaks, also should use caution in water fed by snow melt.
48 mph peak Tri-City gust in April
61 mph peak Hanford gust
Even experienced swimmers can lose muscle control quickly in cold water, and fast-flowing water can make rescue difficult, warns the weather service.
April was notable for precipitation that was about double the normal in much of the Mid-Columbia, according to the weather service.
Precipitation at the Tri-Cities Airport totaled 1.19 inches in April, which was 0.54 inches above normal.
Precipitation has been heavier than usual since the start of the water year in October, although it has not matched the record 1973-74 water year for most of the Mid-Columbia.
Kennewick has recorded 9.59 inches of precipitation from October through April, coming within two inches of the 11.57 inches recorded for the same months in 1973-74.
Temperatures were close to normal for March in the Mid-Columbia, with temperatures averaging less than a degree above normal in the Tri-Cities.
No daily temperature records were set at Hanford, which keeps records back to World War II.
The month had one notably windy day. The peak wind gust recorded in the Tri-Cities was 48 mph on April 7. The Hanford Meteorological Station recorded a gust of 61 mph the same day.
Annette Cary: 509-582-1533, @HanfordNews
Comments