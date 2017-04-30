Annual Pig Roast and Poker Run in Finley set for May 6

On May 6 the Long Branch Bar and Grill in Finley is holding their 14th Annual Pig Roast / Poker Run to help raise funds for the completion of the very first 'Veterans Village' in the state.
A grant is sought to build one of the gated communities for homeless veterans in the Tri Cities. Cars and motorcycles are all welcome to participate in the five-stop Poker Run. There is a $20 entry fee, and door prizes, food, and more. All profits will go towards benefiting homeless veterans.
The ride starts in Kennewick, then goes to Hermiston, Ore., and then back to the Long Branch in Finley for the Pig Roast.
For more information, call Beverly at 509-528-6499.
