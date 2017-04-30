Mid-Columbia agendas for May 1-5

May 1
Pasco City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall, 525 N. Third Ave.: proclamations for “Cinco de Mayo — Latino Cultural Awareness Week” and “Public Service Recognition Week”; and approve council voting districts, a rezone for Loyalty Inn, a special permit for a beauty school on West Sylvester Street and a bid award for traffic signal improvements.
Connell City Council, 6 p.m., 104 E. Adams St.: consider police collective bargaining agreement and state Department of Corrections inmate crew agreement.
Hanford Area Economic Investment Fund Advisory Committee, 4 p.m., Ben Franklin Transit conference room, 1000 Columbia Park Trail, Richland: review loans and consider waste fee request.
May 2
Benton PUD Commission, 9 a.m., 2721 W. 10th Ave., Kennewick: strategic planning discussion on broadband and consider waiver of May late fees.
Kennewick Irrigation District Board, 9 a.m., 2015 S. Ely St., Kennewick: confirm proclamation of emergency.
Prosser Transportation Benefit District Board, 6:30 p.m., 601 Seventh St.: approve funding request for chip and crack seal programs.
Prosser City Council, 7 p.m., 601 Seventh St.: discussion on condition of the police station, city hall and public works facility and plans for them.
West Richland City Council, 7 p.m., 3801 W. Van Giesen St.: public hearing on amending flood damage prevention ordinance.
Richland City Council, 7 p.m., 505 Swift Blvd.: landfill gas development discussion at premeeting; consider use of eminent domain for the Duportail bridge project and authorize compensation study at 7 p.m. regular meeting; consider transportation benefit district funding at Richland Transportation Benefit District Meeting following council meeting at about 8:15 p.m.
Kennewick City Council, 6:30 p.m., 210 W. Sixth Ave.: police department annual report, biennial budget adjustment and amend the Transportation Improvement Plan.
Benton County Commission, 9 a.m., 620 Market St., Prosser: consider agreement with Catholic Charities Housing Services to build low-income housing, discuss federal aid prospectus for rebuilding part of Sellards Road and continue discussion on open collective bargaining negotiations.
May 3
Franklin County Commission, 9 a.m., TRAC, 6600 Burden Blvd., Pasco: tour TRAC and RV park and discuss goals.
Comments