Help shape Pasco future with Somos Pasco survey

You can help shape the future of Pasco by taking a Somos Pasco survey at www.somospasco.org.
Somos Pasco is a collaboration of the Port of Pasco, Franklin County, the Pasco School District, Columbia Basin College and the Hispanic and Pasco chambers of commerce, among other organizations and businesses, as they work on a vision for Pasco’s economic future.
Pasco has become one of Washington’s fastest growing cities. It has a Hispanic majority, a younger average age than similar cities and strong employment, according to Somos Pasco. Key economic sectors now are agriculture, manufacturing, transportation and warehousing.
The vision for the city and surrounding area will consider industries that will provide job growth, investments needed to support those industries and strategies to improve levels of education and wages. It also will consider the top Pasco amenities to provide quality of life and to attract and retain employers and employees.
Learn more about the project at the Pasco Chamber of Commerce lunch at 11:45 a.m. May 10 at the Pasco Red Lion. Cost is $20 for members and $25 for nonmembers.
