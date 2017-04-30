Get out the shorts and tank tops — highs in the 80s forecast in Tri-Cities

Ready for shorts and flip flop weather?
Temperatures are expected to climb as high as the mid 80s this week in the Tri-Cities.
Highs should jump from the 60s Sunday through Tuesday to the 80s by Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.
By Thursday the high could be 85 degrees — about 15 degrees above normal for early May.
Highs are expected to drop back to about 70 degrees, which is normal for this time of year in the Tri-Cities, by Saturday.
Skies should be sunny for most of the week, with a slight chance of showers by the weekend.
Comments