April 30, 2017 11:54 AM

Get out the shorts and tank tops — highs in the 80s forecast in Tri-Cities

By Annette Cary

By Annette Cary

Ready for shorts and flip flop weather?

Temperatures are expected to climb as high as the mid 80s this week in the Tri-Cities.

Highs should jump from the 60s Sunday through Tuesday to the 80s by Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

By Thursday the high could be 85 degrees — about 15 degrees above normal for early May.

Highs are expected to drop back to about 70 degrees, which is normal for this time of year in the Tri-Cities, by Saturday.

Skies should be sunny for most of the week, with a slight chance of showers by the weekend.

