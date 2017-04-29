Itching to hit the road? A Tri-City company has you covered

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:14 Serious crash along I-82 near Benton City Pause 1:07 Students push to stop distracted driving 3:13 VIDEO: Earn cash for catching pike minnow 4:01 Watch the I-90 Snoqualmie Pass East Design Concept 0:17 Scene of April 6 fatal accident in Richland 2:42 Operation Git-Meow rescues feral cats at Navy base 2:28 Injured baby during delivery leads to $33 million judgment 0:51 Russell Barnes finds salvation, hope at Tri-City Union Gospel Mission in Pasco 1:48 Pot sales in Indian Country 1:47 Kamiakin softball salvages split with Chiawana Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Dana Cadwell, co-owner of Explore More Northwest, talks about the lightweight and easily towed teardrop trailers they rent at their Kennewick business. The trailers are packed with a variety of features and rentals include cookware and bedding. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald