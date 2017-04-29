Blue Mountain firewood permits go on sale

Firewood permits for the Umatilla National Forest go on sale Monday.
Permits cost $5 a cord with a minimum purchase of four cords for $20. Households are limited to 12 cords per year.
Permits are available at Forest Service offices or can be purchased from private vendors for a fee of up to $2 for each four-cord permit.
They are sold at the Conoco General Store in Dayton, Smitty’s Ace Hardware in Hermiston and Southgate Mini-Mart in Pendleton.
Firewood cutters are required to carry an ax, a shovel and a fire extinguisher. Chainsaws must have an approved spark arrester.
