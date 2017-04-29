Local

April 29, 2017 10:44 AM

Blue Mountain firewood permits go on sale

By Annette Cary

acary@tricityherald.com

Firewood permits for the Umatilla National Forest go on sale Monday.

Permits cost $5 a cord with a minimum purchase of four cords for $20. Households are limited to 12 cords per year.

Permits are available at Forest Service offices or can be purchased from private vendors for a fee of up to $2 for each four-cord permit.

They are sold at the Conoco General Store in Dayton, Smitty’s Ace Hardware in Hermiston and Southgate Mini-Mart in Pendleton.

Firewood cutters are required to carry an ax, a shovel and a fire extinguisher. Chainsaws must have an approved spark arrester.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Students push to stop distracted driving

Students push to stop distracted driving 1:07

Students push to stop distracted driving
Serious crash along I-82 near Benton City 0:14

Serious crash along I-82 near Benton City
Watch the I-90 Snoqualmie Pass East Design Concept 4:01

Watch the I-90 Snoqualmie Pass East Design Concept

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos