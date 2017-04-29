Weed-eating goats return to Mill Creek near Walla Walla

— A herd of goats will be released Monday to feast on weeds and overgrown vegetation near the Mill Creek diversion dam.
Clearing brambles and other weeds allows Army Corps of Engineers staff to inspect areas of the levee when there is a risk of flooding.
A contract for the goats’ work worth about $10,000 was awarded to Northwest Goat Grazers of Lostine, Ore., according to the Corps.
The goats are expected to spend about a month grazing on levees near Rooks Park 10 miles east of Walla Walla.
People should not approach the animals, as the nanny goats are protective of their young. Dogs must be on leashes.
